In my 15 years in Illinois, I’ve observed a fairly persistent weather pattern. It can forget to rain in August, followed by more frequent September precipitation as the season turns toward autumn. Locally, we’ve had three showers in the first two weeks of the month, bringing almost 2 inches to benefit crop fill. I traveled through the middle of Iowa last week. While wind damaged fields are the main headline (and where it’s bad, it’s bad), I was surprised at how dry crops looked the farther I progressed westward. Their misfortune has lifted crop prices significantly, especially soybean, which is nearing $10 locally. 