In my 15 years in Illinois, I’ve observed a fairly persistent weather pattern. It can forget to rain in August, followed by more frequent September precipitation as the season turns toward autumn. Locally, we’ve had three showers in the first two weeks of the month, bringing almost 2 inches to benefit crop fill. I traveled through the middle of Iowa last week. While wind damaged fields are the main headline (and where it’s bad, it’s bad), I was surprised at how dry crops looked the farther I progressed westward. Their misfortune has lifted crop prices significantly, especially soybean, which is nearing $10 locally.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Miller grows corn, soybeans and wheat and incorporates some cover crops on the farm near Hammond in Piatt County he co-owns with his sister, Lori Sandin.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy