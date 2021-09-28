Sept. 27, 2021: Sprayed bean fields did better

We switched to beans to start this week after a good week in corn last week, with pretty good yields where there is no disease. Fields that were sprayed did better. Some of our neighbors had more corn downed with winds last week, and they are working on getting it off first. We don’t have downed corn, so the way the weather looks, we will have a good harvest week this week with soybeans. The beans are testing about 11% — plenty dry. We blow the soy dust out of the combine every morning when it’s so dry to avoid chances of fire.
