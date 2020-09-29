I was hoping to have more yield results to share with you in my last report of September. Unfortunately, with the exception of a few early maturity fields, very little has been harvested. Initial soybean yields have ranged from mid-60s to approaching 80 bu./acre. Certainly respectable given our late season dryness. I spoke with my local elevator manager on Sept. 27, and he said what corn was being delivered had moistures from the high teens to low 20%. Equipment service and parts departments have begun harvest hours. They work very hard keeping us all going.
Miller grows corn, soybeans and wheat and incorporates some cover crops on the farm near Hammond in Piatt County he co-owns with his sister, Lori Sandin.
