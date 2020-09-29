I was hoping to have more yield results to share with you in my last report of September. Unfortunately, with the exception of a few early maturity fields, very little has been harvested. Initial soybean yields have ranged from mid-60s to approaching 80 bu./acre. Certainly respectable given our late season dryness. I spoke with my local elevator manager on Sept. 27, and he said what corn was being delivered had moistures from the high teens to low 20%. Equipment service and parts departments have begun harvest hours. They work very hard keeping us all going.        