 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sept. 5, 2022: Yield variability 'will be huge'

People are also reading…

It’s been a hot week. During the afternoon the beans are showing signs of stress on the poorer soil types. But thankfully cool nights and heavy dew is keeping them happy until then. Cover crop seed is being delivered daily — the seeding season is almost upon us. Our local crop tour released its results — 194 bu./acre for our general area. Anywhere from 156-217 bu./acre. So variability will be huge like we expected.  Harvest is also rapidly approaching. Seems the consensus is starting the third week of September. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News