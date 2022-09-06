Sept. 5, 2022: Yield variability 'will be huge'

People are also reading…
It’s been a hot week. During the afternoon the beans are showing signs of stress on the poorer soil types. But thankfully cool nights and heavy dew is keeping them happy until then. Cover crop seed is being delivered daily — the seeding season is almost upon us. Our local crop tour released its results — 194 bu./acre for our general area. Anywhere from 156-217 bu./acre. So variability will be huge like we expected. Harvest is also rapidly approaching. Seems the consensus is starting the third week of September.