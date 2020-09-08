I try not to procrastinate, but it always seems like this time of year is filled with a long “to do” list of items that need to be completed before harvest. Equipment readiness gets more diverse every year, from checking tire pressure to confirming monitors are updated and working. Plus, there are always outdoor projects that, if they don’t get wrapped up soon, will probably show up on next year’s list. And do you ever get that feeling that you’re forgetting something important? Don’t worry, you’ll remember it the first day you head to the field. Enjoy the process!
Miller grows corn, soybeans and wheat and incorporates some cover crops on the farm near Hammond in Piatt County he co-owns with his sister, Lori Sandin.
