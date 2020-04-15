It was a big week in our area for the farming community — anhydrous going in the ground, field work being done, and corn in the ground as well. Cool temperatures were forecast for the week of April 13, so I hope the corn does well in the colder conditions. Some rain that is on the way for us so will slow progress down. Things have dried out a lot here last week with the warm temperatures and high winds, so a shower here shouldn't slow us down too long. Thanks and stay safe, everyone.
Illinois Crop Regions
Lock farms with his wife's family in Clay County, where they raise corn and soybeans.
