It was a big week in our area for the farming community — anhydrous going in the ground, field work being done, and corn in the ground as well. Cool temperatures were forecast for the week of April 13, so I hope the corn does well in the colder conditions. Some rain that is on the way for us so will slow progress down. Things have dried out a lot here last week with the warm temperatures and high winds, so a shower here shouldn't slow us down too long. Thanks and stay safe, everyone.