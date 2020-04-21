Cooler than normal temperatures for our area this week slowed down corn planting. I went down to my local ag retailer to pick up soybeans and talked with them about how good all the anhydrous went on this year, and they are just about to be done with getting it all in the ground. The wheat crop is greening up nice, too. We received 0.2 of an inch of rain Friday (April 17) and we were back in the field Saturday. Forecast is for warmer temperatures the week of April 20, so the early corn will hopefully be emerging. Stay safe, everyone.
Lock farms with his wife's family in Clay County, where they raise corn and soybeans.
