April 25, 2022: Applying NHS 'the thing going now'

We put on NH3 on all but about 90 acres of our own and did 150 for a neighbor this spring. We’re working on our last now — we got 25 acres on. It seems that is the thing going now. It’s too windy for spraying; some dry fertilizer has gone on. There has been no planting near me. They are calling for rain this Sunday and Monday (April 24-25). I’m seeing reports of an inch, and then we go back to cooler weather. The ground has dried a lot with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s with big winds.

CropWatch Weekly Update

