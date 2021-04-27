We had a visit from Jack Frost this week. It looks like he didn’t stay long enough to hurt the crops. Some farmers paused planting before the snow and frost this past week. We had two days of freezing temperatures but I think most crops were OK and not damaged. I’m showing 0.3 inches of rain this week with more forecast this weekend. We could use some more rain. The corn that’s up has a yellow cast from the cold weather and the beans look fine. I feel we dodged a bullet on the frost. Stay safe!
April 26, 2021: Jack Frost visits, but doesn't stay long