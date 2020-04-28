We finished planting our corn on Monday, April 20, just ahead of the rain that came into our area. The ground worked really well for us. We would have liked to have seen temperatures a little higher like normal, but when it's mid-April and the ground works great it’s time to plant. We haven't planted any soybeans, but it appears that some have planted soybeans first instead of the corn. We are so much further ahead than last planting season. Rain showers the rest of the week will delay progress for a while now. Stay safe, everyone.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Lock farms with his wife's family in Clay County, where they raise corn and soybeans.
