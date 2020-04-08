We need so much sunshine in our area to dry this ground out so we can start field work. No sun today for us. Grass is growing and mushrooms popping. Planter is all ready to go. Hopefully this week we can get some anhydrous on and begin the planting season. If you can get your seed, do it now so if something happens with COVID-19 you are ready to go. Stay safe, everyone.
Lock farms with his wife's family in Clay County, where they raise corn and soybeans.
