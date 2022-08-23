Aug. 22, 2022: Combine washed, ready for waxing

People are also reading…
Uncle and a hired hand worked on getting augers ready to go, though we’re still waiting on parts for one. We got the combine washed off and ready to be waxed this week. The last of the grain left the farm Monday. Milo is through pollination and grain fill looks to be great. As dry as we have been, we’re glad it’s a crop that loves dry weather. But cooler temperatures, I’m sure, were a great help for all crops. The corn looks good. Beans are filling out but needing a good rain. We just can’t seem to get a good inch here, though we did receive a half inch Sunday morning. The third cut of alfalfa will happen this week pending a good forecast, and most will go into squares since we have buyers for it. It’s going to be into the upper 80s this week, so I’m sure stuff will start going south in a hurry with minimal rain and if the heat really cranks up.