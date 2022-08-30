Aug. 29, 2022: Prepping for fall harvest

People are also reading…
Trimmed around fields with a 4-foot chopper while it was cool. We got our crop mowed down and are slowly getting prepped for fall harvest. I checked a field of corn Saturday while mowing. The milk line is moving down but saw very few dents on the kernels. I was glad to see that — following the high yield, that's what you want to see. We did just receive 0.55 inches late Sunday evening. So far for the month we are at 2.25 inches in six rains. There will be more tomorrow they say. I’m hoping it happens — I noticed after Saturday the yard was starting to die again.