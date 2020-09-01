All the bins are empty and ready for harvest. Work begins now on getting equipment ready to go to the field. We will start mowing CRP acres this week. We had 0.2 inches of rainfall on Friday afternoon. As we were getting all the rain in July and August I thought we wouldn't need anymore. It did dry up, and this rain was nice to settle the dust. Crops look good. Stay safe everyone.
Lock farms with his wife's family in Clay County, where they raise corn and soybeans.
