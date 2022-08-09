Aug. 8, 2022: Rain, radar don't match

People are also reading…
We spent the week in Nashville, Tennessee. There has been no rain here. The way the radar looked from down here, I’d have thought we'd had over an inch and a half. It was maybe 0.6 inches for the week total. I’ve been told it was hot and humid. It has been too damp to have fungicide sprayed on the rest of the beans yet. My supplier told me it’s not drying out much. I hear told milo was beginning to flower. It will be ready for the fungicide pass when we get home as well. From what I’ve seen, there are some rain chances next week. I would sure love to catch a good inch of rain at home.