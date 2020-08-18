More widespread rain throughout our area. Corn is dented and ears look great. We have had a lot of trouble this year with deer knocking down our corn along the field edges. Guess we will have to take care of more of them come deer season. Beans are looking good. They are tall and full of pods. More rain in the forecast next week for us. Stay safe, everyone.
August 17: Deer will pay for corn damage come hunting season
Lock farms with his wife's family in Clay County, where they raise corn and soybeans.
