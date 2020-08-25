As I drive around I see the corn starting to turn and what we have all looks good. The hay farmers are busy in full swing cutting, raking and baling. With all the rain we had in July and August the hay fields look full and green. Beans are standing good with a lot of pods. No rain this week, which has been unusual for us as we have had rain every week since July. Stay safe, everyone.
Lock farms with his wife's family in Clay County, where they raise corn and soybeans.
