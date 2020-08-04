Another week of rainfall for us, some parts with over 4 inches. I never would have thought that when we planted our first corn on April 10 and being in the ground for over three weeks that it would have turned out the way it has. I suppose record rainfall in July would be to blame. The later corn is coming along great as well. The bean crop also looks good for us. Looks like the rains will continue into next week as well. Stay safe everyone.
