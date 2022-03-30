Allen Walters is a third-generation farmer. He began farming with his uncle in 2014, taking over after his father passed away. They farm a little more than 1,700 acres in Clark County, growing corn, soybeans, wheat, milo and some alfalfa. He studied crop production at Lake Land College in Mattoon, graduating in 2003. Wheat was grown on the farm in the late 1990s, discontinued and then started again in 2018. Milo was added to the rotation in 2019 in an area near a county park where the deer population is a problem with corn. Allen’s wife, Carrie, helps out with farm chores. They have two children, Haley, 9, and Hayden, 4.
Introducing Allen Walters