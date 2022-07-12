 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
July 11, 2022: 'Some good rain finally'

Some good rain finally. We got 0.3 inches Wednesday, added 0.8 Thursday, then added another 1.4 inches on Friday. It was truly that million-dollar rain. We lack 50 acres of having the corn all sprayed with the first pass of fungicide. It may require a Hagie now — we’ll check it Monday to see. We had 195 done with a Hagie, and the rest was done by our retailer moving first pass pre-tassel. Some tassels are showing now. We haven’t looked for any pods on any beans. There should be some this week. It looks to be a drier and somewhat cooler week. The long-range forecast shows hot and dry coming back. The second cut of alfalfa may get mowed this week.

