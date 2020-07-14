We had rain this week. Some fields had over an inch while others only received 0.4 inches. The early corn really needed the rain as it is in the pollination stage. The later corn is really growing fast, too. Beans are looking good as well. We have been blessed with rain each week, I hope it keeps it up. The outlook is for hot and humid temperatures, so that rain will be needed. Stay safe everyone.
Lock farms with his wife's family in Clay County, where they raise corn and soybeans.
