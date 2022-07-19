July 18, 2022: Getting ready for fall wheat

People are also reading…
We’re putting new parallel arms on our bean planter and put new leading openers on the old corn rows, getting it ready for wheat this fall and for next year. We are all 15-inch wheat, but with the wet fall we never got any sowed. We did get a second cut of alfalfa Tuesday. Corn has all been sprayed with first pass of fungicide. Between rebuilding a planter and moving grain, we’re trying to stay ahead of water in the edge of corn fields and barn lots. I’m afraid to see what the beans look like in three weeks or so. I haven’t saw any pods on any beans yet. I’ll keep an eye out this week for the second pass fungicide at R-3 stage. Milo has all closed the rows up and is looking good. They’re calling for a hot week now with no rain. Some corn planted in June has not tasseled yet.