It was a very hot week for us; thankfully we did have rainfall. All of our fields had rain. The total ranged from 0.7 inches to 1.7 inches. That’s a great rain to give the crops that much-needed moisture in the hot weather. The corn is shooting ears and looks pretty good at the moment. Beans are looking great and are knee high. The weather outlook calls for more hot, humid days next week, so I hope we will get more rain. Stay safe, everyone.