July 25, 2022: Corn check reveals 'nice ear'

No rain for the week, but it looks like good chances this coming week. We’re supposed to get a welcome cool-down as well. I checked pollination of the first corn planted May 2. There were several skips but overall a nice ear. Yield checked well, but a long way to go before it makes it. We’ll start a second-pass fungicide on corn this week. So far, no beans of ours are at R3 yet. A few small pods are starting. Cleaned out the bins this past week. It was miserable for a few days. We have four left — one bean and the rest corn.