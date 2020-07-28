I cannot remember when we had this much rain for July. Our totals this week ranged from 3 to 5 inches across our fields. The rain has finished out the early corn and it looks good. The later corn is looking great as well; no rolling and twisting up as we typically see for this time of year. The beans are taking off and looking great. We will have to keep an eye out for weeds with all this moisture this time of year. More rain next week in the forecast for us. Stay safe everyone.
Lock farms with his wife's family in Clay County, where they raise corn and soybeans.
