July 4, 2022: Milo and corn custom-dropped

I’ve mowed the last of the waterways and roadsides for the Fourth. We had our corn custom-dropped and finished it Thursday evening. The beans were all post sprayed. They are talking about good chances for rain over the holiday weekend but better chances the rest of the week. We got our milo dropped as well and cultivated it in yesterday. We’re waiting for a good rain now. Some corn is getting close to first fungicide pass. We’re moving to a V10 to V12 fungicide pass then brown silk, compared to last year at tassel and then three weeks later.