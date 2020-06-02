Well, it was yet another week of rainy days in our area. We had around 2 inches this week. As I drive around I see water standing and fields that need sprayed. The corn that is up still looks good. We need those hot days to dry out the ground and give the corn the boost it needs. We have yet to plant any beans, but I have seen fields near us that were planted and they look like they will be ok. Stay safe, everyone.
Lock farms with his wife's family in Clay County, where they raise corn and soybeans.
