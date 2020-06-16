It was a hot, dry week for us. Lots of hay is being cut around here. Corn is really growing fast - our early planted corn is more than waist high. All the soybeans are up and they look great. I also planted some sunflowers this year and they are looking great. I spread dry fertilizer on them this past week and it gave them a great boost. Sunday morning (June 14) we had an unexpected thunderstorm which brought much-needed rain for the crops. Stay safe, everyone.