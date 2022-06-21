June 20, 2022: Crops need 'a good drink'

A hot week we had last week. We got a tenth of an inch of rain Friday morning. One farm I was side-dressing got more than that. I showed three-tenths. Hay was cut and baled. We will finish side-dressing corn Monday. We have some milo to do. It needs to grow some — it’s just at the V2-V3 stage. I’ll have a Hagie come back and drop the rest of our N later. I had 177 acres of corn that got too tall. We had to quit and will have to run full rate on it. We ran 125 in the fall with NH3 and corn on corn got 165. Mowing roadsides and waterways that usually are wet until July. I’m hoping for a good drink. Our only chance is Tuesday and it's minimal, with upper 90s for highs again. Looks like some beans need a first pass. The question is, do we take out the fungicide and micros this time with the low rainfall? We don't have any wheat this year due to a wet fall, but I’d say some around will get cut this week. It will be good and dry for the double-crops.
