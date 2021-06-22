 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
June 21, 2021: Support people help get the job done

June 21, 2021: Support people help get the job done

  • Updated

I want to acknowledge all the support people that farmers rely on to help us get the job done. Without the mechanics, applicators, fuel delivery and others in the industry that support us, we can’t do our job. I appreciate their help! We were able to post spray some beans this week. It’s starting to dry out and get hot. We harvested wheat this week with yields above average. We had good moisture for planting double-crop beans. Most guys starting cutting wheat by the end of the week. Several farmers are cutting hay and baling before the next rain. Crops overall are looking really good. Rain is in the forecast for the weekend.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News