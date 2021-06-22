I want to acknowledge all the support people that farmers rely on to help us get the job done. Without the mechanics, applicators, fuel delivery and others in the industry that support us, we can’t do our job. I appreciate their help! We were able to post spray some beans this week. It’s starting to dry out and get hot. We harvested wheat this week with yields above average. We had good moisture for planting double-crop beans. Most guys starting cutting wheat by the end of the week. Several farmers are cutting hay and baling before the next rain. Crops overall are looking really good. Rain is in the forecast for the weekend.
June 21, 2021: Support people help get the job done