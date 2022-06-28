June 27, 2022: Sunday's rain the first in a month

People are also reading…
We got 0.8 inches early Sunday, the first real rain in the month. We had a couple tenths the first few days. I tried to cultivate milo after I got done side-dressing 32% with the toolbar, got some ends done and a few point rows. Kept throwing the clods from the cultivator on the milo and figured best to quit and wait. I checked it Saturday evening. It sure has grown. It looks great with no rain, just seeing grass coming through. I’m going to look for some more 7-inch sweeps for the back row of the cultivator to get the grass out. We just run 1-inch sweeps airing the crop out anymore, not grass control. The big weed of the week is waterhemp. It still keeps coming. Alfalfa sure is growing back with no rain. We had it sprayed with Roundup and insecticide last week and fertilizer spread.