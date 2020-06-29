We had some much-needed rainfall in our area. Some parts had about an inch while others received around 0.4 inches. The wheat harvest is well under way and sounds like the yields are good. Lots of straw is being baled right behind the combine. Corn and beans are really looking good. I hope the rainfall continues so that crops will do well in the heat. Stay safe, everyone.
Lock farms with his wife's family in Clay County, where they raise corn and soybeans.
