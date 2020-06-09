It was a busy week for us this week. We finally missed the rains and we were able to get back in the field. We had to replant some corn and we also were able to finish planting all the beans. Hot weather here; corn is really growing with the moisture and the heat. There is a chance of showers this week so that would be great. Stay safe everyone.
Lock farms with his wife's family in Clay County, where they raise corn and soybeans.
