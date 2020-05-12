More rain for us this week so no field activity. Had a low of 32 degrees Friday night and widespread frost. It’s been a long time since we have had frost in May for our area. We had cool temperatures again also this week and the corn that is up looks good, but we need the heat and sunshine to give it the boost it needs. It does have some yellowing in it, but I am hopeful it will come out of it with warmer weather. Stay safe, everyone.
