May 16, 2022: Finishing corn, starting beans

We finished corn planting Saturday afternoon. We had 32 acres of corn on corn to replant, got a shower that came through Saturday evening and decided to hold off and see what the rain Sunday did before we tore it out. As of now we have less than a tenth. We got 110 acres of stalks laid down to plant beans, so we will unhook the corn planter right after we get done and put the bean planter on and start on them, pending no rains Sunday night. I think I did see a few wheat heads showing up due to a wet fall — we did not have any wheat planted this year. The alfalfa looks good. I had to spray for bugs last week. They really did a number on one field.
