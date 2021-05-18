 Skip to main content
May 17, 2021: Replanting after slugs ate 60 acres of soybeans

Planters are back in the field this week. Sprayers are trying to keep up with demand, and some corn is being side dressed with fertilizer. I also had to replant 60 acres due to slugs eating the soybeans. Not much rain this week. Most early planted crops are looking good. There are some purple leaves on the corn, but warmer weather should fix that problem. I think most will be finished planting by next week in our area. Praying for warmer weather.

