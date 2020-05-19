We had another wet week for our area, with only a two-day window to do any field work. We saw neighbors planting beans and there was a lot of spraying on corn that was up. The frost the week before last really hurt the beans that were already up. We will have a little replanting to do on some corn that was on our low ground. The cool temperature and excess rain was too much for it. We did get into the 80s last week, so that really helped the corn to green up. Stay safe, everyone.
Lock farms with his wife's family in Clay County, where they raise corn and soybeans.
