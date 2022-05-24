May 23, 2022: Replant finished despite problems

We finished planting corn Saturday afternoon, then had 32 acres to replant of corn on corn. It was looking rainy when we finished. We held off tearing it up and lucked out by missing the big rain in the southern part of the county. We worked down 36 acres of stalks Sunday. We missed the rain again, tore up the 32 acres Monday afternoon and got it all replanted. We put the bean planter on and tried to plant beans, but there was a software problem on the planter. So we grabbed a monitor from another tractor. It worked fine; we did two 36-acre fields that evening. More rain is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Recently Listed