May 9, 2022: Warmer temps on the way

I was able to start planting two tiled fields last Monday. We got some ground cut open and some laid down to plant for corn and beans, then got 0.6 inches Tuesday and another 0.3 inches Thursday. Hopefully the corn we did Monday makes it. One was corn on corn and one was after double-crop beans. It has a sprout on it as of Saturday afternoon. Much warmer temperatures are on the way this week. Hopefully it won’t crust the planted corn. Time will tell. By this time next week we will know for sure. I’m hoping by midweek to be back to planting. I’m sure it will dry fast with the upper 80s.
