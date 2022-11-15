Nov. 13, 2022: Lots to do before it gets really cold

People are also reading…
We finished fall tillage around noon on Thursday, Nov. 10, then got the ripper washed and put away before it got cold. We were able to do some dirt work Friday. Our retailer finished our NH3 Thursday afternoon as well. We lack 12 acres to do in spring where water always stands. There are lot of things I’m wanting to do before it gets really cold. I got sick Friday and that put an end to that. The boy has been sick all week with RSV. We had a surprise Saturday morning when we got about 2 inches of snow. That stopped the combines from harvesting. The wheat all looks good.