Nov. 21, 2022: Harvest close to a wrap

I think for the most part harvest is close to being wrapped up. I got             COVID-19 over the weekend, so haven't left the house since. I think some more NH3 would love to be put on. We had some snow showers, but it doesn’t seem wet around my place. I think some places are running out of some dry, hampering the ending of dry fertilizer applications. A cold weekend is forecast, but I see more 50-degree temperatures coming back. I might be able to get the combine and corn head cleaned up and blown off. 

