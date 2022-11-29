Nov. 28, 2022: Deer, racoon damage story of the year

People are also reading…
The year started out well. We got some work done in early April, though no crops were planted here yet. May turned into a busy month with minimal replant of crops. June turned off dry, then stayed dry until late July and into August. That took some top end off our corn, beans and milo. When the combine rolled it was cranking out a crop that turned out much better than I ever thought it could be. Milo was a farm record. Corn and beans won’t be a record but will be above our 10-year average. The story of the year is the deer and raccoon damage in crops. It was the worst I had ever seen.