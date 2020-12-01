What a year this has been. We started out planting corn in early April and then it turned out cold and we had seed that sat in the ground for three weeks. The hybrids we now have allowed that seed to not rot, which was a great thing for us. That seed would have rotted in the ground years ago if it were in the ground that long. The seed sure has changed over time. When the corn did come up, it looked great. We were able to get all the corn in before the rain came, and then it took a while to dry up before we could start on beans. Much of the growing season we did get good rains. There was a time late in August that did get dry, but overall it was good. This is one of the smoothest harvest seasons that I can remember. It stayed dry and we were able to get done in a short amount of time. The yields were good for our area; both corn and beans did great. I sure hope next year goes as smoothly as this one.
Lock farms with his wife's family in Clay County, where they raise corn and soybeans.
