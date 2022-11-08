Nov. 6, 2022: Good feeling to finish harvest

People are also reading…
We finished 2022 harvest Tuesday, Nov. 1, at about 3:30 p.m. It was a good feeling. We got 0.65 inches of rain Saturday morning. We’re hoping to get back to running some stalks on Monday, Nov. 7. A retailer started NH3 for us Friday. I don’t think I’ll ever get to it. There is a big cool-down coming late in the week. I’m hoping to get the combine blown off and the corn head blown off as well while it’s warm, though I’m not sure it will happen. I don’t know the official tally for the year yet as I haven’t taken the yield from the cart to the iPad to compare to the combine Fieldview. I don’t believe it was a record, but it was a good year. The wheat looks good. The warm temperatures are helping it grow some more. It was some of the best milo we have had.