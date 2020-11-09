Lots of harvesting finishing up in our area. No rain, and it has gotten warm and dry, with highs in the 70s most of the week. A lot of guys are doing tillage as the ground conditions are a lot better than a couple weeks ago. I look for all the crops to be out around us by this weekend. Stay safe, everyone.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Lock farms with his wife's family in Clay County, where they raise corn and soybeans.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy