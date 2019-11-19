This past week was a pretty good week for harvesting. A lot of corn and soybeans were put in the bin and elevator. My area is getting down to the short hairs of our harvest season, with some corn left but mostly double-crop soybeans and bottoms soybeans that were planted in the middle of July. I have just come in from a drive to Mattoon and there is a lot of corn just harvested and a lot still standing. I want people to remember that this weekend is shotgun deer season and all the bucks have just one thing on their minds, so everyone stay safe out there.