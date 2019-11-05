Last week was a slow week due to the rain. Not a lot of harvesting getting done until the end of the week, with corn being the front runner due to lack of sunshine until Saturday. Soybeans finally got some help with the sunlight and were going on Sunday with not too much moisture dock. Now we have to fight the shorter days with the time change — personally I wish they would keep it where it was. Some farmers are starting to get done, but not a lot due to the late spring. I would say a lot will be done by this time next week in my area, including me. Be safe out there until next week.