Well, we finally finished up with our harvest in the rain, cutting double-crop beans this past Thursday (Nov. 7). There are still plenty of crops left in the fields in our area with the corn not getting dry and the lack of sunshine to help with beans drying out. I can hear the shivers running still drying corn that was shelled last week. The weather for the week of Nov. 11 doesn't look very helpful for harvest, with lows getting down to 14 degrees in my area with rain and snow in the forecast. Have a good Veterans Day and remember why we have it.