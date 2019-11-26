The year started out like a normal year if you were a person who planted early, but you had to be quick. Because rain came and it seemed as if it wouldn't stop. It just kept coming week after week until before you knew it we were approaching June. That's when all the prevent plant talk really took place. Then it started drying up and farmers got started planting corn and beans, though they planted late. The planting continued until the middle of July and everyone knew that all those late crops and spotted-in beans would come back and bite them. The late corn wouldn't dry out, the soybeans had to be cut in patches around spotted-in spots, and the fall seemed to last forever. But it didn't — we all got done in my area. Considering the year we had, the crops did pretty well. Well, that's a wrap for the year. I hope everyone has a good holiday season.