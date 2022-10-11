Oct. 10, 2022: Bean stems dry, green

People are also reading…
We’re slowly working on beans. The stems are as dry as trees and green. We had to pull out of a field with 45 acres left around the woods, as they were way too green. We did have two frosts. It’s supposed to warm for a few days this week with a chance of rain mid-week. A rain wouldn't hurt. Hope to get the 20 acres of wheat planted soon. We have four days left in beans if we could cut them all — 260 acres in eight fields. There are lots of patches and points, so it really takes time. I’m ready to get out of the dirty and dusty beans. I haven’t looked at our milo — might be able to do it after our beans and use it to flush beans from our combine.